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Luggage is set out for travellers to pick up at a baggage claim at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, on Nov 16.

WASHINGTON - US air travel largely returned to normal on Nov 16 after more than 18,000 flight cancellations over three days stemming from Nov 13’s longest ground stop in 25 years, suspected to have been caused by a single router installed during routine maintenance.

Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated the economic impact of the disruptions – which also delayed nearly 28,000 flights – would be in the billions of dollars.

As air travel stabilized, the conversation in Washington turned to how the air traffic control network will be fixed, how it will be funded and who was to blame for Nov 13’s alarming shutdown.

By 1.30pm Eastern Time on Nov 16 (2.30am Singapore time on Nov 17) there were only 330 flight cancellations and 3,000 delays, down from more than 2,300 cancelled and 11,000 delayed on Nov 15, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

US President Donald Trump said on Nov 16 that funding is needed to upgrade the system. “Essentially, what you saw was very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump told reporters.

The four largest US airlines could face a US$345 million (S$444 million) earnings hit from the nationwide ground stop, brokerage Bernstein estimates.

Duffy on Nov 13 upped his request for funding for air traffic control and airports to US$50 billion from US$30 billion.

The FAA is still using ageing equipment including Compaq computers, floppy disks, 25-year-old obsolete routers and paper strips to track aircraft.

“This rickety system is telegraphing to the American people, ‘hey, we need investment’,” Duffy said on Nov 16. “Now is the time to do a big dollar amount to modernise the system.”

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt weighed in by saying the necessary funding was long overdue. “We should just go all in here and get this thing fixed,” Schmitt told Reuters. “The can has been kicked for a long time ... Clearly this is a decades-old problem in the making.”

Democrats in Congress say Duffy has spent only US$1 billion of the initial US$12.5 billion approved in 2025 for air traffic control while USDOT says it finalised plans for much of the funding and needs more money for telecoms upgrades.

They also want hearings into what led to the communications disruptions that brought nearly all US air travel to a halt for more than four hours on Nov 13.

Duffy and Republicans want quick action on the additional funding in the final weeks before the current Congress goes home and Democrats take over in January. REUTERS