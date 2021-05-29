US agency says employers can mandate Covid-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US companies can mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Friday (May 28).

The EEOC, in a statement posted on its website explaining its updated guidance, said staff can be required to be inoculated as long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.

Employers may offer incentives to workers to be vaccinated, as long as they are not coercive, it added.

The vast majority of employers have been reluctant to require staff to be inoculated.

Law firm Fisher Phillips found that only 9 per cent of more than 700 employers surveyed earlier this year said they were considering mandating vaccines.