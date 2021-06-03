US agency failing to halt tech exports to China: Report

WASHINGTON • The US Commerce Department is failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China's military, according to a US congressional advisory report.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, published on Tuesday, said the Commerce Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinised before export to China.

The lag in developing the list of emerging and foundational technologies, as required by a 2018 law, may exacerbate national security risks, the report said.

The Commerce Department, entrusted to strengthen US export control laws has "failed to carry out its responsibilities", said the report, titled "Unfinished Business: Export Control and Foreign Investment Reforms".

In a statement, the Commerce Department declined to directly respond to the lack of a list, but noted it had published four rules on controls on emerging technologies and more are pending.

It also said it had expanded the military end-user rule and added companies to its entity list, which restricts American suppliers from selling to Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision.

In 2018, Congress tightened US export policies and the process for screening foreign investment in response to efforts by Chinese entities to obtain sensitive US technology and use civilian innovation for the military.

The report questions whether a delay of more than two years in developing the list should be investigated by the Commerce Department's inspector-general. It also asks whether the authority to enforce export controls should be delegated to another agency.

Congress passed the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to make it harder to export key technologies to adversaries like China.

The law directed the Commerce Department to work with other agencies to identify and control emerging, cutting-edge, and so-called foundational technologies essential to making key items like semiconductors.

Mr Eric Hirschhorn, a former Commerce undersecretary, said criticism of the agency was unfair.

"They're already controlling emerging technologies to the extent that it can be done, which is limited by the need to be specific," he said. "Foundational technologies are, by definition, widely available outside the United States, which makes controlling them difficult, if not impossible."

The report did note some actions taken by the Commerce Department.

It had proposed regulating software for gene editing, which makes it easier to develop biological weapons, but it has not been finalised. It also released an interim rule on geospatial imagery involving artificial intelligence neural networks.

Advanced surveillance technology has received some attention as well, including on export controls to promote human rights, given its use in Xinjiang for the detention of minority Muslim Uighurs.

