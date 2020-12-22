US administers first Moderna vaccines: Connecticut hospital

HARTFORD (AFP) - A nurse at a hospital in Connecticut became one of the first people in the United States to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Monday (Dec 21).

Mandy Delgado, who works for Hartford Healthcare, was administered the shot around 11:40 am (1640 GMT), according to a live feed of the event.

"I'm excited. I feel privileged," the critical care nurse said afterwards, to a loud round of applause.

The first Moderna inoculations come a week after the United States began administering the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine.

