US adds AliExpress, WeChat to notorious piracy market list

WASHINGTON • The US added Chinese messaging platform WeChat and online marketplace AliExpress to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy, an annual compilation of the worst intellectual property abusers and counterfeiters.

Alibaba Group Holding-owned AliExpress and Tencent Holdings' WeChat are "two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting", the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement accompanying the release of the 2021 review on Thursday.

The USTR first started publishing the annual standalone list in 2011 to increase public awareness and help market operators and governments prioritise intellectual property enforcement.

The 2021 review identifies 42 online and 35 physical markets reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The list has proven useful for getting companies, particularly larger ones, to do more to fight piracy and counterfeiting, said Mr Robert Holleyman, who helped oversee the list as deputy US trade representative under former president Barack Obama.

"It leads to sharing of best practices around how companies can deal with what's going to be an ever increasing challenge, which is the counterfeiters, the bad actors who are using these platforms," Mr Holleyman, a partner at law firm Crowell & Moring, said. "The tools to evade monitoring and scrutiny continue to grow every year."

Pinduoduo, one of the largest online retailers in China, continues to be listed after first being included in 2019. Alibaba's Taobao, together with cloud-storage service Baidu Wangpan and e-commerce service DHgate.com, is also still on the list. Nine physical markets located within China known for the manufacture, distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are included.

The world's two largest economies share the biggest bilateral trade relationship. But it has been fractious since 2018, with the Trump administration imposing tariffs on more than US$300 billion (S$403 billion) in Chinese imports, ranging from footwear and clothing to electronics, bicycles and even pet food under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Overall, Alibaba is known for having some of the best anti-counterfeiting processes and systems in the e-commerce industry, USTR said.

But rights holders have noted a significant increase in counterfeit goods being offered for sale on AliExpress, a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform that connects China-based sellers with buyers around the world, the agency said.

Those include goods blatantly advertised as counterfeit and goods falsely advertised as genuine.

Alibaba said in a statement that it knows the challenges of intellectual property (IP) protection and remains "fully committed to advancing our leadership in the area".

Tencent said it strongly disagreed with the decision, stressing in its statement that it has invested significant resources to fight counterfeiting and IP infringement and will work with the USTR to resolve the matter.

WeChat, Weixin WeChat and Weixin, its China-facing version, are viewed to be among the largest platforms for counterfeit goods in China, with more than 1.2 billion active users around the world last year, USTR said.

BLOOMBERG