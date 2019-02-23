US actor Smollett staged attack: Police

CHICAGO • American TV actor Jussie Smollett was criminally charged with masterminding an elaborate "publicity stunt" that sought to exploit the "pain and anger of racism" with a staged assault on the streets of Chicago.

It was the latest twist in a weeks-long saga that has seen Smollett, 36, a gay, African-American actor who stars in Fox's music industry drama Empire, go from victim to suspect after he reported an assault late last month.

An incredulous Chicago police chief on Thursday accused Smollett of first sending himself a fake threatening letter and then staging an attack to tap Americans' anxieties over political and racial divisions, because he was allegedly "dissatisfied with his salary".

In a sign of the national attention the case has drawn, US President Donald Trump weighed in on Thursday, taking issue with the fact that Smollett claimed his assailants invoked the President's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan along with homophobic and racist slurs during the purported attack.

Smollett turned himself in early Thursday morning, was arrested and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. The judge granted bail of US$100,000 (S$135,300) and Smollett paid a US$10,000 bond. He was freed from jail late in the afternoon.

"Empire actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told a news conference - during which he lashed out angrily at the actor for sullying the city's image.

"Smollett paid US$3,500 to stage this attack and dragged Chicago's reputation through the mud in the process," he said.

"This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve," he added.

His legal team pushed back hard later on Thursday, claiming the police press conference had been prejudicial and "the presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon".

"Today we witnessed an organised law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system," attorney Jack Prior said in a statement.

If convicted, Smollett faces up to three years in prison.

Smollett had claimed that two masked men beat him late at night in downtown Chicago, poured bleach on him and tied a rope around his neck - but the police grew suspicious of his account after they failed to corroborate it.

Mr Trump took aim at the actor for having tarnished his supporters, tweeting: "What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?"

Meanwhile, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television, which produce Empire and had stood by the actor, said "we understand the seriousness of this matter" and "are considering our options".

The authorities said the two men who allegedly staged the attack with Smollett were brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, who have both previously worked on Empire and were acquaintances of the actor - while one allegedly provided him with drugs.

The brothers have cooperated with the police since their arrest late last week and have not been charged with a crime.

