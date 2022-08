The US Senate passed a landmark tax, climate and healthcare Bill on Sunday, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in November's mid-term elections. The vote on the US$430 billion (S$593 billion) Bill saw 51 Democrats in favour of and 50 Republicans against it, with Vice-President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. It now goes to the House, where the Democratic majority is expected to pass it on Friday.