'Up to half of Arctic infrastructure at risk' from climate-fuelled permafrost thaw

NEW YORK • Thawing permafrost could put up to 50 per cent of Arctic infrastructure at high risk of damage by 2050, requiring tens of billions of dollars in maintenance and repairs, scientists warned.

The world's permafrost - land that remains frozen year-round - has been warming at between 0.3 and 1.0 deg C per decade since the 1980s, with some areas of the High Arctic having risen by more than 3 deg C over four decades, according to a review of research from the past two decades published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment on Tuesday.

That is enough to thaw much of the long-frozen ground. Some roads are buckling and building foundations are cracking in northern Russia, Alaska and Canada.

"Infrastructure is in trouble," said report co-author Dmitry Streletskiy, a geographer at George Washington University.

"But it's not like an earthquake. It's a relatively slow process, which gives us enough time" to prevent some damage.

Scientists say this trend will continue as climate change escalates. From satellite imagery, they estimate that at least 120,000 buildings, 40,000km of roads, and 9,500km of pipelines could be at risk, highlighting threats to some Canadian highways and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, as well as the Russian cities of Vorkuta, Yakutsk and Norilsk.

But people are still building in the Arctic. Satellite images show that coastal infrastructure has increased by 15 per cent, or 180 square km, since 2000, according to a study published last year in Environmental Research Letters.

About 70 per cent of that growth is linked to the oil and gas industry, especially on Russia's Yamal Peninsula and near the Yamburg gas field, said that study's lead author, Dr Annett Bartsch, a polar researcher with the Austrian-based b.geos research and consultancy group. "There are a lot of new roads and rail tracks," she said.

Engineers use costly strategies when building on permafrost. For example, they place heat-diverting pipes along roads and building foundations to help keep the frozen ground stable.

Maintenance costs for major infrastructure could rise by US$15.5 billion (S$21 billion) by mid-century, but would still be unable to prevent some US$21.6 billion in damage, according to the review.

For decades, researchers have focused on monitoring the carbon long locked in permafrost, worrying that the release of climate-warming carbon dioxide and methane could push the world towards runaway global warming.

But "the impact on infrastructure is already happening", said Dr Vladimir Romanovsky, a geophysicist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. "It's much more urgent for people who live and work on permafrost."

