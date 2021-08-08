Unvaccinated more than twice as likely to be reinfected: Study

WASHINGTON • Unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid-19 as the fully vaccinated, a study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

The agency said on Friday that the finding supports its recommendation "that all eligible persons be offered Covid-19 vaccination, regardless of previous Sars-CoV-2 infection status".

Some US politicians, including Senator Rand Paul, have said they do not plan to take a Covid-19 vaccine because of their natural immunity derived from prior infection.

The new study was based on 246 Kentucky adults who were reinfected in May and June this year after previously being infected last year.

They were compared with 492 "controls", who were matched by gender, age and time of initial positive test.

The analysis found that unvaccinated people were 2.34 times as likely to be reinfected compared with people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The duration of infection-acquired immunity remains poorly understood and may be affected by the emergence of newer variants, the paper said.

One of the limitations of the study is that it was conducted before Delta became the dominant strain in the US.

Separately, a CDC study released on Friday showed Covid-19 infections in a Colorado county with a Delta variant surge this spring were more common among fully vaccinated people than in the state's other counties, where it was circulating at lower levels.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS