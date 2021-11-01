Unvaccinated kids entering US don't need to self-isolate

WASHINGTON • The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 travelling to the US by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order clarifying that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon arrival in the United States.

A CDC order issued last Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travellers that their children would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.

Next Monday, the US will lift extraordinary travel restrictions that have barred most non-citizens who within the previous 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

It is also imposing new rules requiring nearly all foreign adult visitors by air to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Airlines and others had pressed for the changes for foreign children, saying it would harm international tourism if children had to self-quarantine upon arrival.

The exemption from self-quarantine also applies to unvaccinated foreign visitors who are part of clinical trials.

The CDC said last week that non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10 per cent will also be eligible for exemption from the vaccine requirement, but they will need to self-quarantine for seven days upon arrival.

Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated within 60 days after arriving in the US.

The CDC has said it will accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the World Health Organisation and will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines.

Last Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security said travellers should be prepared for "longer-than-normal wait times" starting next Monday, when the US allows fully vaccinated tourists to cross land borders.

The US has barred non-essential travellers crossing land borders from Mexico and Canada since March last year.

The US Food and Drug Administration last Friday authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged five to 11, making it the first Covid-19 shot for young children in America.

The CDC still needs to advise on how the shot should be administered, and this will be decided after a group of outside advisers discuss the plan tomorrow.

The US had administered 420,657,683 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the country as at Saturday morning.

