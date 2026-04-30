UN’s Guterres says money owed by US is ‘non-negotiable’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in January that the UN faced “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid fees, most of which are owed by the United States.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on April 30 that the billions of dollars the United States owes to the world body is “non-negotiable”, after reports that Washington had placed conditions on releasing the funds.

The development newswire Devex reported this week that two diplomatic notes circulated by the US called for nine “quick-hit” reforms as a condition for releasing more funds, including further cost-cutting, and moves to counter China’s influence at the United Nations.

“The money we are talking about is referred to as assessed contributions,” Mr Guterres told reporters when asked about the reports. “Assessed contributions are an obligation of member states. They are non-negotiable.”

Mr Guterres, who has been leading reform efforts under pressure from member states, especially the United States, said the UN would do its best “to make sure that we make this organisation as effective and as cost-effective and as able to deliver for the people we care for.”

“But these are two separate things,” he added.

According to Devex, the US-demanded cost-cutting included overhauling the UN pension system, ending long-distance business-class travel for some senior and all mid-level professionals, additional cuts to senior UN ranks and a 10 per cent reduction in long-running and ineffective peacekeeping missions.

It said they also included a demand to block China from channeling tens of millions of dollars each year to a discretionary fund housed in the office of the UN secretary-general, a move aimed at countering Chinese influence.

The US mission to the United Nations has not commented on the reports. The US has said repeatedly it will keep pressuring the United Nations to reform after announcing its withdrawal from dozens of UN bodies in 2026 and cutting millions of dollars in funding in 2025.

Mr Guterres warned in January that the UN faced “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid fees, most of which are owed by the United States.

The UN said in February the United States had paid about US$160 million (S$203.7 million) of the more than US$4 billion it owes to the world body. REUTERS