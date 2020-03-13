United States approves coronavirus test in race to boost screening capacity

ZURICH (REUTERS) - The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorisation for a coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche, a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic.

The tests provide results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results in 24 hours, Roche said on Friday (March 13).

"Roche is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of our production capacity," Roche said.

The FDA's Emergency Use Authorisation allows the tests to be deployed in markets including the United States as well as others accepting the CE mark signifying they conform to European directives.