UN summit returns in person to world of divisions

NEW YORK - The United Nations General Assembly is back in person after the pandemic disruption, but in a world as full of crises as ever, with the war in Ukraine set to pit the West against Russia.

Some 150 world leaders will descend on New York for a week of diplomacy, with all required to come in person to speak, except for one - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, granted an exception as he leads the fight against Russia's invasion.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking ahead of the summit that formally begins Tuesday, said the world's divisions "are the widest they have been since at least the Cold War".

"Our world is blighted by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate, and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality," Mr Guterres said. "As fractures deepen and trust evaporates, we need to come together around solutions."

For the two previous years, the annual meeting that jams traffic through Midtown Manhattan has been a more subdued affair, with leaders allowed to send in videos.

The General Assembly voted Friday to let Mr Zelensky speak by video. Seven nations voted against including Russia, saying the right should be extended to all leaders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping, not planning to travel to New York.

Several US adversaries are expected, however, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, defying loud protests from their opponents in the United States.

Not just Ukraine

Mr Richard Gowan, who follows the United Nations for the International Crisis Group, said Mr Zelensky's speech will "get 1,000 times more attention than most in-person speeches by other leaders".

"But Zelensky has to be careful. A lot of non-Western politicians are resentful of the West's focus on Ukraine and worry that the war is distracting international attention from issues like the global food crisis," he said.

The US ambassador to the UN, Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, acknowledged the concerns, saying that despite discussions on Ukraine, "it will not be the only thing that we're dealing with".

"We cannot ignore the rest of the world and what is happening in the rest of the world, the impact of climate change, the impact of the pandemic, conflicts elsewhere in the world," she said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will co-chair a summit on food security with the African Union, European Union and Spain, as high global prices - worsened by the invasion of major grain producer Ukraine - bring new hunger around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he will seek "dialogue with our partners from the South to avoid planting this idea that it's the West against the rest".