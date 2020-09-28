UN set for more virtual meetings amid 'disorder'

UNITED NATIONS • "Our common house is in disorder," said French President Emmanuel Macron, describing the troubled state of the United Nations General Assembly as it prepares for a second week of mostly virtual meetings and speeches starting tomorrow.

For the first time, the speeches of presidents and prime ministers are being delivered on videos, often recorded days in advance.

It is rather like watching a movie in an empty theatre, as New York Times journalist Rick Gladstone put it.

The human dimension of the global conclave, along with its more or less secretive bilateral tete-a-tetes, has been missing this year as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with diplomatic niceties.

Without closed-door diplomacy, there is no diplomacy, an ambassador from a Security Council member country said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The virtual approach, however, has made it far easier for world leaders to bring their message to New York.

The General Assembly will hear or has heard from more than 160 of the heads of state or government representing the UN's 193 member countries.

These include some whose appearances before the world body are rare, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia, China's Xi Jinping, and even Pope Francis, unseen at such events since 2015.

Several high-level videoconferences are scheduled starting tomorrow on topics that include the coronavirus pandemic, biodiversity, women, nuclear arms and conflicts in the Central African Republic and Libya.

More videos from world leaders are also scheduled. That means the words of global leaders are being stretched out over an unprecedented two weeks.

