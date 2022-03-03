UN General Assembly rebukes Russia over Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS • The United Nations General Assembly yesterday adopted a resolution rebuking the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling for Moscow to immediately withdraw all forces from Ukraine, a move aimed at politically isolating Russia.

The resolution, which won support from 141 of the 193-member body, came at the end of a rare emergency session of the General Assembly called by the Security Council and as Russian forces pounded Ukraine's cities with air strikes and bombardments.

Thirty-five members, including China, abstained and five countries - including Russia, Syria and Belarus - voted against the resolution.

Ahead of the vote, the US Ambassador to the United Nations said Russia was preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine, and urged the members of the General Assembly to vote in favour of the resolution.

"This is an extraordinary moment. For the first time in 40 years, the Security Council has convened an emergency special session of the General Assembly," Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

The vote on the draft resolution was touted by diplomats as a bellwether of democracy in a world where autocracy is on the rise in countries ranging from Myanmar to Venezuela. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats had expected the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

The resolution is non-binding, but serves as a powerful rebuke to Russia on the world stage and a marker of its isolation.

Mr Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. Moscow had pleaded "self-defence" under Article 51 of the UN Charter. But that was roundly rejected by Western countries, who accuse Moscow of violating Article 2 of the Charter, requiring members to refrain from the threat or use of force to resolve a crisis.

The text of the resolution had undergone numerous changes in recent days. It no longer "condemns" the invasion as initially expected, but instead "deplores in the strongest terms the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".

It also makes clear the United Nations is "condemning" Mr Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on alert, a move that ignited an immediate outcry from the West.

Nearly every General Assembly speaker on Monday and Tuesday unreservedly condemned the war and the risks of military escalation.

Amid fears of a domino effect should Ukraine fall to Russia, Colombia rejected any return to "empire", while Albania wondered: "Who will be next?"

From the Arab world, it was Kuwait, itself the victim of an invasion by Iraq in 1990, whose denunciation of Moscow was the most explicit, with the rest of the Middle East remaining in the background.

Japan and New Zealand led condemnation from Asia, while India - close to Moscow militarily - remained cautious and China stressed the world had "nothing to gain" from a new Cold War.

But Russia was not entirely friendless, as Syria, Nicaragua, Cuba and North Korea blasted what they saw as the double standards of Western nations who had invaded countries including Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan in recent years.

