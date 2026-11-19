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UN could soon be leaderless as race to succeed Guterres stalls

Officials are scrambling to draft contingency plans in case no one is at the helm when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres steps down on Dec 31.

NEW YORK/GENEVA – With under two months left in Antonio Guterres’ term as UN secretary-general and no agreement on a successor, the world body faces a once-unthinkable possibility: it could soon have no leader.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold another secret ballot this week to pick the next UN chief, but after eight rounds of voting, the council’s five veto-wielding members have not agreed on a successor.

Officials are scrambling to draft contingency plans in case no one is at the helm when Guterres steps down on Dec 31.

The failure to pick a successor, analysts say, is partly the result of a long, opaque selection process built on secret ballots that exemplifies the slowness and gridlock the next secretary-general will be expected to cure. The council required six rounds to select Guterres in 2016.

More fundamentally, observers say, the stalemate exposes a decline in the veto-wielding powers’ willingness to compromise, exacerbated by a US administration that increasingly sidelines the UN and is distracted by its own foreign entanglements.

“What is worrying is how late in the year this is and what it means for pulling together a team," said Shamala Kandiah Thompson, executive director of Security Council Report, a think tank that monitors the council.

“Given how early all this started, we shouldn’t be here.”

Grynspan, Nusseibeh among contenders

The contender field includes mostly long-time UN insiders and figures who either have limited global name recognition, like frontrunner Rebeca Grynspan, or, like senior United Arab Emirates diplomat Lana Nusseibeh, face pushback over accusations her country has backed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s civil war. The UAE denies this.

Whoever wins will inherit a body facing daunting problems: wars it has struggled to influence, cuts in US contributions, declining political relevance as Washington has pulled out of dozens of UN agencies, and mounting pressure to make the organisation leaner, faster and more accountable.

Richard Gowan, a UN expert at the conflict-prevention think tank International Crisis Group, said reaching the end of the year without a secretary-general selected for 2027 “would be excruciatingly embarrassing for the veto powers, and it would give a lot of ammunition to the many UN member states who say that the P5 no longer have the credentials to run this organisation”.

The five permanent members, or P5, received their seats as World War II victors in 1945. The council’s 10 other members are elected for two-year terms by region.

The permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States – have long been united in resisting changes to a structure many UN members say no longer reflects geopolitical reality.

The UN Charter is silent on how to handle a leadership vacancy. A secretary-general has never ended their term without a replacement.

A September briefing by 1 for 8 Billion, a campaign for a more open selection process, mapped the possible routes, from the council naming an acting chief to the General Assembly extending a term on its own. Each faces hurdles, the briefing said, though leaving the UN leaderless would be “highly irresponsible”.

The UN spokesperson declined to comment.

Secret ballots

In an era of artificial intelligence and social media, the selection process is a vestige of an earlier age.

Candidates lobby council members, often for months, to win their governments’ backing. They then face a series of secret straw polls in which members vote “encourage”, “discourage” or “no opinion”.

The results are not published but leak quickly. Members can hold colour-coded polls in which the permanent members vote with red ballots, revealing the leanings of the real power on the council.

Once a frontrunner emerges, the council votes on a resolution recommending that candidate to the 193-member General Assembly. The resolution needs at least nine of the 15 votes and no veto from a permanent member. The assembly then formally appoints the secretary-general, and it has never rejected the council’s choice.

The council does not disclose the reasons behind the timing and format of the polls, or how individual states voted, to the public that ultimately funds the UN.

“Is this a rational way to select the world’s chief diplomat? Absolutely not," Gowan said.

Yet Gowan said a messy process may be the price of a leader the big powers will listen to. Critics say Guterres lacks that influence, having fallen out with both Washington and Moscow.

No one in charge

Russia is one of the few members to address the deadline publicly.

“It is also unclear what will happen after Dec 31,” Kirill Logvinov, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official, told TASS last week.

The options under consideration include temporarily extending Guterres’ term or naming another official, he said.

“As far as I can tell, on Jan 1, if there’s no secretary-general, no one is in charge,” said Daniel Safran-Hon, a former UN official. The lights would stay on, he said, and the Security Council and General Assembly could keep meeting, at least for a while.

“But it’s a bit like a supertanker where the captain dies: the first officer can do lots of things, but there are certain things you can’t do. You can’t do senior appointments. You can’t do the budget,” he said. REUTERS