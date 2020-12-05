UN chief decries countries that rejected facts

UNITED NATIONS • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decried countries - without naming any - which rejected facts about the coronavirus pandemic and ignored guidance from the World Health Organisation.

Mr Guterres on Thursday addressed a special session of the 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Covid-19, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and spread globally.

The world passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths on Thursday, and more than 65 million people have been infected.

Dozens of world leaders submitted pre-recorded video statements for the two-day meeting.

"From the start, the World Health Organisation provided factual information and scientific guidance that should have been the basis for a coordinated global response," Mr Guterres said.

"Unfortunately, many of these recommendations were not followed. And in some situations, there was a rejection of facts and an ignoring of the guidance. And when countries go in their own direction, the virus goes in every direction," he added.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, meanwhile, said: "This is not a time to point fingers. The United Nations must lead on this."

Mr Guterres is pushing for a Covid-19 vaccine to be made available to all and for rich countries to help developing countries combat and recover from the pandemic.

"France proposes a donation mechanism so that a portion of the first doses of vaccines available is used to vaccinate priority groups in developing countries," French President Emmanuel Macron told the General Assembly.

REUTERS