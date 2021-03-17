UN chief calls for emergency plan to combat violence against women

UNITED NATIONS • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for more to be done to combat violence against women, at the start of the annual Commission on the Status of Women, which is expected to urge greater action against sexual harassment.

During the pandemic, women have been more exposed than men to harmful consequences, Mr Guterres said on Monday, citing loss of jobs, sexual abuse or child marriage.

"Women's equal participation is the game changer we need," he said, calling for gender equality and gender parity in leadership.

"Only 22 countries are headed by a woman head of state or government. And, at current rates, parity among heads of government will not be achieved until 2150," Mr Guterres added.

"And we spend trillions on weapons that fail to make us safer, while neglecting the violence that one in three women globally has experienced," he said.

"Changing these default settings must be seen as an imperative," Mr Guterres said, urging the UN's 193 members to "enact an emergency response plan... to address violence against women and girls".

Like every year, the Commission on the Status of Women, which takes place from March 15 to 26, brings together thousands of women for speeches, exchanges and dozens of specific events.

Its member countries began negotiating a 51-page document that, according to a recent version seen by Agence France-Presse, "recognises that gender inequalities continue to be reflected in imbalances of power... between women and men" and that such inequality exists "in all spheres of society".

It also expresses concern at widespread violence against women in public life - including cyber bullying, harassment, stalking and threatening.

This year's speakers include new United States Vice-President Kamala Harris and French Minister for Gender Equality Elisabeth Moreno.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE