UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for solidarity and cooperation to address a "world in peril" at the opening of the 77th UN General Assembly. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for solidarity and cooperation to address a "world in peril" at the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

"We face a world in peril across our work to advance peace, human rights and sustainable development," Mr Guterres said on Tuesday, citing conflicts and climate change, a "broken global financial system", poverty, inequality, hunger and divisions.

"Addressing common challenges will require continued solidarity as we demonstrate the great promise and potential of this organisation," he said ahead of the start of the General Assembly's high-level event.

Next week, dozens of heads of state and government from around the world will take turns speaking at the General Assembly.

While there are currently no changes to the schedule, the funeral for Queen Elizabeth next Monday, which many leaders are expected to attend, leaves uncertainty about the week's proceedings.

A summit on education scheduled for Monday, for which 90 leaders had previously confirmed their attendance, will go ahead.

Mr Guterres will not travel to London for the queen's funeral, his spokesman said. AFP

