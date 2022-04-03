Ukraine war underscores importance of defence and principled diplomacy: PM Lee

The conflict in Ukraine underscores the importance of Singapore ensuring its own defence, and the need for regional institutions that encourage cooperation and interdependence between countries, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.

Singapore is not choosing sides in taking a strong stand against Russia's invasion, but standing up for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, he added, stressing that the Republic has consistently done so over the years.

In an interview with Singapore media at the end of his week-long working visit to the United States, PM Lee said beyond the Republic building up its defence capabilities, Singaporeans must also have the will to defend their home.

"'This is my home, I am going to fight for it if necessary and willing to die for it.' And it is that will to defend what is yours and to defend your family and friends that keeps the Ukrainians going and that Singaporeans must have, if we are going to keep ourselves safe in this world," said PM Lee.

Singapore can also champion forums to talk about difficult issues and head them off before they become impossible to manage, he said. These include the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, the East Asia Summit and America's Indo-Pacific economic framework that bring countries in the region together to expand cooperation and interdependence.

"We are doing our part to encourage that, but that is something which requires many participants. And to the extent that we have influence, we try to encourage other countries to go in that direction," said PM Lee, adding that doing so was one of the reasons for his trip.

Singapore also signed the Artemis Accords on space cooperation, announced a new cyber security dialogue and inked pacts to deepen cooperation in infrastructure development and other areas.

The war in Ukraine - now in its second month - was very much on Americans' minds and came up in all his meetings, said PM Lee.

He met US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Cabinet secretaries, congressional leaders, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

PM Lee had sought to explain his perspectives to US leaders on Ukraine, US-China relations and other issues, including why Singapore strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He noted that the war in Ukraine was an emotive issue, prompting not only intellectual responses but psychological ones - hence the importance of understanding why Singapore had to take the steps it did.

"Right from the beginning, we saw this as a matter of fundamental principles of upholding the UN Charter and, in particular, not violating the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of states," he said.

"That is the fundamental principle which is vital to us, because if that is up for grabs, then what is our basis for saying we are entitled to exist, and to security and to be safe in the world.

"You have to take a stand; you have to have the courage to do this. Because if you do not do this and do not stand up, where will you stand if one day you need help? And you say, 'Please come, fundamental principle is at stake'. We have to protect that principle."

Singapore took a similar stance when Cambodia was invaded by Vietnam in 1978, and when the US invaded Grenada in 1983, he said.

"We voted against them in the UN," said PM Lee of the US invasion, that involved troops and a regime change.

"(It) does not mean we are the enemy of the US, but we cannot approve of what they did; we cannot endorse or condone such violation of the sovereignty of another country."

Singapore imposed sanctions and export restrictions against Moscow on its own, even though it typically looks to the UN.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "such an egregious, flagrant and major violation of the international norms and with such a major consequence for the global order" that Singapore decided it had to act on sanctions, said PM Lee.

"We had to stand up and be counted," he said, noting that the UN is unable to impose sanctions because Russia, as a Security Council member, can veto them.

"It is a matter of principle."