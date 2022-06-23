Ukraine, Moldova on course for EU candidacy at summit

European Union heads of state and governments are gathering in Brussels today for what is sure to be a historic summit.
They appear set to invite war-torn Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to start negotiations for full membership of the EU.
