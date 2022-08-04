Ukraine devastation still mounting as US military assistance crosses $11b

WASHINGTON • As the US investment in Ukraine's war effort grew to more than US$8 billion (S$11.05 billion), the devastation inside the country continues to mount.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that at least 140,000 residential buildings had been destroyed or damaged since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February, leaving more than 3.5 million people homeless.

While the arrival of long-range Western weapons has helped the Ukrainians stabilise their defensive positions in the east and begin to mount a counteroffensive in the south, the Russians continue to pound military and civilian targets across the country.

The latest US arms transfer unveiled on Monday, worth US$550 million, will include ammunition for the Himars rocket launchers that have been used to destroy Russian command posts and ammunition depots, as well as for 155mm howitzers already in use by Ukrainian troops, said Mr John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that it had repelled several attempts by the Russians to advance on the eastern city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

Separately, the southern port of Mykolaiv and the city of Kharkiv in the north-east were shelled again overnight, the local authorities said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on an estimated 200,000 civilians to evacuate from eastern Ukraine, with Russian bombardments having destroyed nearly all of the essential infrastructure for providing heat and electricity.

Meanwhile, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine said yesterday that Ukrainian forces had repeatedly used Western arms to attack Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is now controlled by Russian forces.

Mr Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that the International Atomic Energy Agency was due to visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"We are ready to show how the Russian military is guarding the plant, and how Ukraine, which receives weapons from the West, uses those weapons including drones to attack the nuclear power plant," Mr Balitsky said.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of using the plant as a "military base to fire at Ukrainians, knowing that they can't and won't shoot back because they might accidentally strike a nuclear... reactor or highly radioactive waste in storage".

In more combat, Russia yesterday said it had destroyed a depot of foreign arms near the city of Lviv, in a rare strike on western Ukraine.

It said it also destroyed four warehouses containing rockets, artillery weapons and ammunition in the southern region of Mykolaiv and the eastern region of Donetsk.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG