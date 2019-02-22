UK credit rating at risk in no-deal Brexit: Fitch

NEW YORK • Britain may have its AA credit score cut, according to Fitch Ratings, which pointed to increased risks that the country could tumble out of the European Union without an agreement in place.

"Fitch believes a 'no-deal' Brexit would lead to substantial disruption to UK economic and trade prospects, at least in the near term," it said in a statement this week outlining the move to place Britain on rating watch negative.

The decision reflects "heightened uncertainty over the outcome of the Brexit process", it said.

Concern over Britain's economic future has been growing as Prime Minister Theresa May scrambles to get fresh concessions from the EU in order to put a reformed divorce deal to a vote in the House of Commons as soon as next week.

She was dealt a blow on Wednesday with the defection of three high-profile members from her Conservative Party, who will join a group of former Labour politicians who also quit their party.

Fitch said the scope for fundamental renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement appears limited and that for an accord to be approved by Britain ahead of the March 29 Brexit deadline, "the government would need to substantially widen its support".

It notes that while an extension of the Article 50 withdrawal process is possible, that would require the agreement of EU member states.

BLOOMBERG