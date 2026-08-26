US Secret Service aware of Iran video threat against Trump’s son, Barron

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Barron Trump at the inauguration of his father, Donald Trump, as US president for a second term in January 2025.

WASHINGTON - The US Secret Service is aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, a spokesperson said on Aug 25.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence,” Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in an email.

A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian state TV discussed a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20, claiming that he was being monitored and alleging that a US$10 million (S$12.7 million) bounty had been offered for his killing.

The United States and Iran have kept up hostile rhetoric during a nearly six-month-old war started by the US and Israel in February.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the US has received several warnings from Israel over the past year that Iran intended to assassinate Trump, according to officials, including before a secret Air Force One ruse in Turkey.

Trump has described himself as “number one on the kill list for Iran”. REUTERS