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US Secret Service aware of Iran video threat against Trump’s son, Barron

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Barron Trump at the inauguration of his father, Donald Trump, as US president for a second term in January 2025.

Barron Trump at the inauguration of his father, Donald Trump, as US president for a second term in January 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The US Secret Service is aware of an Iranian state TV video threatening to assassinate Barron Trump and is investigating the potential threat.
  • The video claims Barron Trump is being monitored and a $10 million bounty has been offered for his killing.
  • Tensions between the US and Iran remain high, with previous warnings about assassination plots against Donald Trump and his family.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - The US Secret Service is aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, a spokesperson said on Aug 25.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence,” Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in an email.

A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian state TV discussed a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20, claiming that he was being monitored and alleging that a US$10 million (S$12.7 million) bounty had been offered for his killing.

The United States and Iran have kept up hostile rhetoric during a nearly six-month-old war started by the US and Israel in February.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the US has received several warnings from Israel over the past year that Iran intended to assassinate Trump, according to officials, including before a secret Air Force One ruse in Turkey.

Trump has described himself as “number one on the kill list for Iran”. REUTERS

More on this topic
US could not verify Israeli warnings of Iran plots against Trump, say sources
Israel’s Netanyahu says Iran ‘tried to kill’ one of his sons
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.