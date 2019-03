Tyson recalls tonnes of chicken strips for possible metal contamination

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips that may be contaminated with metal, the US Department of Agriculture said late on Thursday (March 21).

The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it had received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in Tyson's chicken strip products and that there were no reports of illnesses.

Tyson, the top US meat processor, is recalling its fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips fritters, crispy chicken strips and chicken breast strip fritters with a before-use date of Nov 30, 2019.

The recall is Tyson's second this year following its recall in January of 18 tons of "White Meat Panko" chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination.

Several tonnes of chicken products have been recalled this year by Tyson, Perdue Foods and Pilgrim's Pride Corp.