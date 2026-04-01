Two-thirds of Americans want quick end to Iran war even if goals unachieved, poll finds

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NEW YORK - Two-thirds of Americans believe that the US should work to end its involvement in the Iran war quickly, even if that means not achieving the goals set out by the Trump administration, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some 66 per cent of respondents to the poll, conducted March 27 through March 29, voiced that view, while 27 per cent said the US should work to achieve all its goals in Iran, even if the conflict goes on for an extended period. Around 6 per cent did not answer the question.

Among Mr Trump's Republicans, 40 per cent supported ending the conflict quickly even if it did not achieve US goals, while 57 per cent supported a longer involvement.

The month-long war has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people and has hit the global economy with soaring energy prices, fuelling global inflation fears.

A total of 60 per cent of respondents said they disapproved of US military strikes on Iran, while 35 per cent approved in the survey of 1,021 people.

One of the war's most visible effects in the US has been the rising cost of gasoline, which rose above US$4 (S$5.1) a gallon on March 30 for the first time in more than three years, data from price tracking service GasBuddy showed.

Two in three respondents said they expected gas prices to worsen over the next year, including 40 per cent of Republicans.

Mr Trump's Republicans face voters in November for midterm elections that will decide whether they can hold onto slim majorities in the House and Senate. The incumbent president's party tends to lose seats in Congress in midterm elections.

More than half of respondents thought the conflict will have a mostly negative impact on their personal financial situation, including 39 per cent of Republicans surveyed. REUTERS