Two reportedly dead at Walmart store shooting in Mississippi

NEW YORK (TCA/DPA) - At least two people were killed and two others, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting on Tuesday (July 30) at a Walmart store in northern Mississippi, authorities said.

Early reports indicate the two people who died were Walmart employees.

One of them was found dead inside the Southaven, Mississippi store and another was found in the parking lot, according to FOX13.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told the station at the scene that a suspect and a cop were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

It appears that the shooter was a disgruntled former employee, WREG News Channel 3 reported.

Authorities have not released any details or identified anyone involved.

The shooting took place about 7am local time.

We’re deeply saddened by the reports from our store in Southaven, Mississippi. We are working with local law enforcement and will continue to update as we learn more. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the entire Southaven community. — Walmart (@Walmart) July 30, 2019

A gunman killed 2 people this morning in a Mississippi Walmart. Not even 48 hours have passed since the Gilroy California mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/uor8i5AZ8B — AF (@admissionfeeaf) July 30, 2019

#Walmart workers have joined together in a prayer circle, to pray for healing and understanding into what may have happened earlier this morning! Workers are saying a manager was shot in the head. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/LUtvrt23UA — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 30, 2019

Southaven is located at the border with Tennessee and is part of the Greater Memphis area.