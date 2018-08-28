Two killed in shooting at US video gaming tournament

Jacksonville Sheriff officers securing the perimeter as officials investigate a shooting at the GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing, on Aug 27, 2018.
Published
2 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE (Florida) • A man armed with a handgun killed two people at a video gaming tournament on Sunday, turning a football competition waged in a virtual domain into the chaotic scene of a double murder.

The suspect, identified as David Katz, 24, a gamer attending the event, then fatally shot himself, the authorities said. His motive has not been established.

A livestream of the tournament caught the chilling moment when the shooting began. A red laser dot appeared on the chest of one of the players, who was wearing white headphones and a red sweatshirt. The video of the players then disappeared.

NYTIMES

