Two killed in shooting at US video gaming tournament

JACKSONVILLE (Florida) • A man armed with a handgun killed two people at a video gaming tournament on Sunday, turning a football competition waged in a virtual domain into the chaotic scene of a double murder.

The suspect, identified as David Katz, 24, a gamer attending the event, then fatally shot himself, the authorities said. His motive has not been established.

A livestream of the tournament caught the chilling moment when the shooting began. A red laser dot appeared on the chest of one of the players, who was wearing white headphones and a red sweatshirt. The video of the players then disappeared.

