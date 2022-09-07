Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire

LOS ANGELES - At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak on Tuesday.

Several buildings were destroyed as the Fairview fire erupted south-east of Los Angeles, racing to consume 1,000 hectares in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters said two people were known to have died in the blaze, and one person had been hospitalised with burn injuries.

More than 3,000 homes are under orders to evacuate, and all local schools have been shuttered.

The blaze was "spreading very quickly before firefighters even got on scene," a local fire department spokesman said on Twitter.

California is in the middle of a ferocious heatwave, with temperatures of 43 deg C being recorded in several areas.

That, coupled with a two-decade drought that has left the countryside tinder dry, is creating ideal conditions for explosive wildfires.

The heat hit the state, as well as parts of neighbouring Arizona and Nevada, last week, and is forecast to continue until around Thursday.

Flex Alert

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which runs the state's power grid, has issued several consecutive "Flex Alerts." These call on households to limit power consumption between 4pm and 9pm to avoid straining the over-burdened system.

That typically means turning up the thermostat on air conditioning systems, avoiding using major appliances, and not charging electric vehicles during this time.