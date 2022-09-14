Twitter whistleblower reveals staff concern that China agent could collect user data

WASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed Twitter Inc of at least one Chinese agent working at the company, US Senator Chuck Grassley said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday where a whistleblower testified, raising new concerns about foreign meddling at the influential social media platform.

Mr Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, said some Twitter employees were concerned that the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users.

Twitter has come under fire previously for lax security, most notably in 2020 when teenage hackers seized control of dozens of high-profile accounts, including the verified profile of former US president Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, Mr Zatko's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed that Twitter's security issues could be far more serious, alleging for the first time that the company was informed of agents of the Chinese government working at the social media firm.

And while Senator Grassley, a Republican, wondered how Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal would keep his job if the allegations were true, many senators used the testimony to support legislation they had introduced to rein in the market power of Big Tech, with a few calling for immediate direct action against Twitter.

The allegations of a Chinese agent will pose a continuing public relations nightmare for Twitter, and investors will demand to know more, said Mr Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

During his testimony, Mr Zatko referenced a Reuters story on Tuesday that detailed internal clashes between some teams that wanted to maximise the advertising revenue opportunity from Chinese advertisers and others who were concerned about doing business inside China amid rising geopolitical tensions.

"This was a big internal conundrum," Mr Zatko said, adding that the company was reluctant to turn away from China as the fastest- growing overseas market for ad revenue.

"In a nutshell, if we were already in bed, it would be problematic if we lost that revenue stream," he said.

Mr Zatko said on Tuesday that in the week before he was fired from Twitter, he learnt that the FBI told the company an agent of China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main espionage agency, was on the payroll at Twitter.

A Twitter spokesman said the hearing "only confirms that Mr Zatko's allegations are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies".

The spokesman added that Twitter's hiring process is independent of foreign influence and access to data is managed through background checks and monitoring and detection systems.

Mr Zatko said on Tuesday he recalled a conversation with another Twitter executive about concerns that a foreign agent was inside the company. The executive responded, "Well, since we already have one, what does it matter if we have more?"

Mr Grassley noted that Mr Agrawal refused to appear at the hearing for fear it could jeopardise the company's litigation against billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla. Twitter and Mr Musk head to trial next month over whether the billionaire's takeover deal should be completed.

Twitter shareholders approved Musk's buyout of the company, Twitter said on Tuesday after a virtual special meeting of stockholders.