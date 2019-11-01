Twitter to ban political ads in apparent swipe at Facebook

NEW YORK • Twitter will ban political advertising on its platform, the company's chief executive has said, a move that won praise from Democrats and scorn from Mr Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement on Wednesday. "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought."

Analysts do not expect the ban, which takes effect on Nov 22, to significantly reduce Twitter's business. Its shares fell 1.9 per cent in after-hours trading.

Social media companies, including Twitter rival Facebook, face growing pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information that could steer elections.

Facebook has pledged efforts to deal with misinformation after Russian propaganda on the platform was seen to affect the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, which was won by Mr Trump, a Republican.

But Facebook made a decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians, drawing ire from Democratic candidates vying for the party's nomination in the 2020 presidential election, such as former vice-president Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"We appreciate that Twitter recognises that they should not permit disproven smears, like those from the Trump campaign, to appear in advertisements on their platform," Mr Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, said in a statement.

Mr Biden has faced attacks from Mr Trump, offered without evidence, about the foreign business dealings of his son Hunter.

"It would be unfortunate to suggest that the only option available to social media companies to do so is the full withdrawal of political advertising, but when faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out," said Mr Russo.

Mr Brad Parscale, who is running Mr Trump's re-election campaign, described Twitter's move as an "attempt to silence conservatives" and "a very dumb decision" for the company's shareholders.

"Will Twitter also be stopping ads from biased liberal media outlets who will now run unchecked as they buy obvious political content meant to attack Republicans," Mr Parscale said in a statement.

"This is yet another attempt to silence conservatives, since Twitter knows President Trump has the most sophisticated online programme ever known."

Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's policy, saying it did not want to stifle political speech.

Mr Dorsey wrote on Twitter that paying for ads forces "targeted political messages on people" with a power that "brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions".

REUTERS