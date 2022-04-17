Twitter takes 'poison pill' line to fend off Musk's bid

WASHINGTON • Twitter adopted a "poison pill" on Friday to limit Mr Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform, as a buyout firm emerged to challenge his US$43 billion (S$58 billion) bid for the company.

Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than US$103 billion in assets under management as at the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter said.

It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty of such a rival bid, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

A Thoma Bravo spokesman declined to comment while Twitter representatives did not respond to a request for comment. The New York Post reported on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was considering a bid for Twitter.

Twitter said on Friday it adopted a poison pill that would dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company of more than 15 per cent by selling more shares to other shareholders at a discount.

The poison pill will be in place for 364 days.

The move would not bar Mr Musk from taking his offer directly to Twitter shareholders by launching a tender offer. While the poison pill would prevent most Twitter shareholders from selling their shares, the tender offer would allow them to register support for or disapproval of Mr Musk's offer.

"It is a predictable defensive measure for the board to go down that will not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tweeted on Friday.

Thoma Bravo's interest raises the spectre of more private equity firms vying for Twitter. The global private equity industry is sitting on about US$1.8 trillion in dry powder, according to data provider Preqin. Unlike major technology conglomerates, most buyout firms would not face antitrust restrictions in acquiring Twitter.

It remains possible that a private equity firm will boost Mr Musk's bid by partnering with him rather than challenging him.

But Mr Musk's criticism of Twitter's reliance on advertising for most of its revenue has made some private equity firms apprehensive about teaming up with him, industry sources said. This is because a strong cash flow makes financing a leveraged buyout much easier.