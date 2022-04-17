Twitter takes 'poison pill' line to fend off Musk's bid

Move comes as private equity firm says it may put in bid to challenge Musk's buyout offer

Updated
Published
4 min ago

WASHINGTON • Twitter adopted a "poison pill" on Friday to limit Mr Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform, as a buyout firm emerged to challenge his US$43 billion (S$58 billion) bid for the company.

Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than US$103 billion in assets under management as at the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter said.

It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty of such a rival bid, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

A Thoma Bravo spokesman declined to comment while Twitter representatives did not respond to a request for comment. The New York Post reported on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was considering a bid for Twitter.

Twitter said on Friday it adopted a poison pill that would dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company of more than 15 per cent by selling more shares to other shareholders at a discount.

The poison pill will be in place for 364 days.

The move would not bar Mr Musk from taking his offer directly to Twitter shareholders by launching a tender offer. While the poison pill would prevent most Twitter shareholders from selling their shares, the tender offer would allow them to register support for or disapproval of Mr Musk's offer.

"It is a predictable defensive measure for the board to go down that will not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tweeted on Friday.

Thoma Bravo's interest raises the spectre of more private equity firms vying for Twitter. The global private equity industry is sitting on about US$1.8 trillion in dry powder, according to data provider Preqin. Unlike major technology conglomerates, most buyout firms would not face antitrust restrictions in acquiring Twitter.

It remains possible that a private equity firm will boost Mr Musk's bid by partnering with him rather than challenging him.

But Mr Musk's criticism of Twitter's reliance on advertising for most of its revenue has made some private equity firms apprehensive about teaming up with him, industry sources said. This is because a strong cash flow makes financing a leveraged buyout much easier.

ST Explains: What is the 'poison pill' defence?

WASHINGTON • On Friday, Twitter countered Mr Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for more than US$43 billion (S$58 billion) with a corporate tool known as poison pill, a defensive strategy familiar to boardrooms trying to fend off takeovers but less familiar to everyday investors.

What is a poison pill?

A poison pill is a manoeuvre that typically makes a company less palatable to a potential acquirer by making it more expensive for the acquirer to buy shares of the target company above a certain threshold.

"The whole point of it is to make the offer from the board more attractive than the acquirer," said associate professor of law Carliss Chatman at Washington and Lee University.

The strategy gives a company more time to evaluate an offer and can give the board leverage in trying to force a direct negotiation with the potential acquirer.

What does a poison pill actually look like?

A poison pill is officially known as a shareholder rights plan, and it can appear in a company's charter or bylaws or exist as a contract among shareholders.

There are different types of poison pills, but usually, they allow certain shareholders to buy extra stock at a discounted price, Tulane University's associate professor of law Ann Lipton said.

The only shareholder blocked from making these discounted purchases is the one who triggers the poison pill. It is triggered when a person, usually the acquirer, hits a threshold for how many shares they own. If they hit that threshold, the value of their shares is suddenly diluted as other shareholders make discounted purchases.

Securities experts say investors rarely try to break through a poison pill threshold. In Twitter's case, the pill would flood the market with new shares if Mr Musk, or any other individual or group working together, bought 15 per cent or more of Twitter's shares. That would immediately dilute Mr Musk's stake and make it significantly more difficult to buy up a sizeable portion of the firm. Mr Musk owns more than 9 per cent of the company's stock.

Are there limits to using a poison pill?

Prof Lipton said a company could be limited by the ceiling in its charter on how many shares it is allowed to issue. But even if it has hit that ceiling, she said, a company has other options to make the purchase unattractive.

Poison pills could be evaded if the acquirer or the shareholders sue the company for violating its fiduciary duties. But, Prof Lipton said, courts have shown "incredible reluctance" to interfere.

Boards often implement poison pills on a temporary basis so that they can consider their options.

Are poison pills effective?

Very, said Prof Chatman, adding that hostile takeovers are not as common as they were in the 1980s because potential acquirers now assume firms have poison pill provisions in place.

When else have poison pills been used?

Netflix successfully fended off billionaire investor Carl Icahn in November 2012, using a poison pill that would have made it more expensive for Mr Icahn, or any other person or group, to accumulate more shares of Netflix if they acquired 10 per cent of the company without the approval of its board.

NYTIMES

Silver Lake, a private equity firm with more than US$90 billion in assets under management, would be a natural partner for Mr Musk because it offered financing for his US$72-billion bid for Tesla four years ago, which Mr Musk subsequently abandoned. Silver Lake co-chief executive Egon Durban also sits on Twitter's board.

Mr Durban did not recuse himself on Thursday when Twitter's board met to discuss Mr Musk's offer for the first time, people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that Silver Lake has not sought to team up with Mr Musk or make a bid of its own thus far.

It is still possible that Silver Lake will choose to become involved as a buyer. A Silver Lake spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

REUTERS

 

