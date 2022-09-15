Twitter staff had concerns over China spy at firm: Whistleblower

WASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed Twitter of at least one Chinese agent working at the company, US Senator Chuck Grassley said during a Senate hearing where a whistleblower testified, raising new concerns about foreign meddling at the influential social media platform.

Mr Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who was Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, said on Tuesday that some Twitter employees were concerned that the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users.

Twitter has come under fire previously for lax security, most notably in 2020 when teenage hackers seized control of dozens of high-profile accounts, including the verified profile of former US president Barack Obama.

Mr Zatko's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed that Twitter's security issues could be far more serious, alleging for the first time that the company was informed of agents of the Chinese government working at the social media firm.

And while Mr Grassley, a Republican, wondered how Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal would keep his job if the claims were true, many other senators used the testimony to support legislation they had introduced to rein in Big Tech's market power, with a few calling for immediate direct action against Twitter.

The claims of a Chinese agent will pose a continuing public relations nightmare for Twitter, and investors will demand to know more, said Mr Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

During his testimony, Mr Zatko referenced a Reuters story on Tuesday about internal clashes between some teams that wanted to maximise the revenue opportunity from Chinese advertisers and others who were concerned about doing business inside China amid rising geopolitical tensions.

"This was a big internal conundrum," Mr Zatko said, adding that the company was reluctant to turn away from China as the fastest-growing overseas market for ad revenue. "In a nutshell, if we were already in bed, it would be problematic if we lost that revenue stream," he said.

Meanwhile, Twitter shareholders have approved billionaire Elon Musk's proposed US$44 billion (S$62 billion) buyout, paving the way for a trial next month to determine the deal's fate.

A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Mr Musk's US$54.20-a-share offer to acquire the social networking firm, according to a preliminary vote count read on Tuesday.

Mr Musk made the bid in April and has since sought to rescind it. Twitter's board - along with two prominent advisory firms - have encouraged investors to ratify the deal.

Mr Musk in July said he was cancelling the agreement, claiming that Twitter misled him about the size of the company's user base and the number of bots and spam accounts. Twitter denies those accusations.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG