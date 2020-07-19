Twitter: Several staff fell prey to hackers

SAN FRANCISCO • Twitter said several of its employees were manipulated by hackers into providing credentials for internal systems, and 130 Twitter accounts were targeted, including those of United States presidential candidate Joe Biden, entrepreneur Elon Musk and Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos.

The hackers were able to reset passwords for 45 users, while eight had their data, including private messages, downloaded entirely, Twitter said in a blog post late on Friday.

While the hack targeted high-profile users such as former US president Barack Obama and business tycoon Warren Buffett, Twitter clarified that data was not downloaded from any verified accounts.

The hackers may have also tried to sell the usernames of some of the accounts, it said.

"There are some details - particularly around remediation - that we are not providing right now to protect the security of the effort," the company said.

Twitter did not say, for instance, whether the hackers read any of the private messages of world leaders.

The attack last Wednesday involved a widespread scam, using the accounts of cryptocurrency firms, corporate leaders and celebrities to solicit Bitcoin transfers, in exchange for a promise of doubling the money.

Publicly available blockchain records show the scammers got over US$100,000 (S$139,000) worth of cryptocurrency.

Twitter is working with the authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to identify the hackers and figure out the extent to which users' data was compromised.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the hackers were young pals with no links to state or organised crime.

It said it had interviewed four people who took part in the hacking and who shared logs and screenshots backing up their accounts of what happened.

They said a mysterious user who went by the name "Kirk" initiated the scheme with a message and was the one with access to Twitter accounts.

