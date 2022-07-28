Twitter says it doesn't oppose Oct 17 trial date in Musk case

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Twitter snapped back at Elon Musk over accusations that it's being intransigent on setting an exact trial date and isn't agreeing to hand over documents.

The company, which filed suit against Musk after he halted a planned US$44 billion (S$61 billion) takeover, said it was false for Musk to say that it has insisted on an Oct 10 trial start "without justification".

"Twitter repeatedly informed Musk that it does not object to beginning trial on Oct 17 if the Court has sufficient availability to complete a five-day trial that week, provided only that Musk commit not to seek more than five trial days," the company said in a filing on Wednesday (July 27).

It also rejects the idea that it is refusing to hand over documents.

"Twitter agreed to begin a rolling production of documents if Musk did the same," the company said.

"Musk is the party holding up productive and disciplined discussions on the scope of discovery by delaying filing an answer."