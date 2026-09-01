Tucker, the internet’s beloved golden retriever, diagnosed with cancer

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Tucker’s owner said the internet canine star has started treatment and is “already considered to be in a partial remission after just one week”.

Tucker, an internet canine star with millions of followers, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The heartbreaking news was shared by the golden retriever’s owner Courtney Budzyn in a video across Tucker’s social media platforms on Aug 30.

“I have some bad news,” she said. “Two weeks ago, Tucker was diagnosed with lymphoma.”

There is a silver lining, however. Budzyn said the eight-year-old dog has started treatment and is “already considered to be in a partial remission after just one week”.

Tucker is being treated by veterinary oncologist Aaron Banick, she added, and given his treatment plan, the canine could live between one and three more years.

“He has defied the odds in so many ways, and I’m confident he’s gonna do it again,” Budzyn said. “I promise you that I am getting him the absolute best care that money can buy.”

She said since starting treatment, Tucker has been “dumpier than his normal self”, but is still doing his normal activities like swimming and going for walks.

“If there’s one thing that I know is that Tucker is probably one of the most loved dogs in the entire world,” she said. “And part of me wonders that if we could all just send him all of that love, that maybe that might work.”

Budzyn adopted Tucker in 2018 and began posting his antics on social media. Over time, his adorable demeanour charmed legions of fans, and he amassed a massive international following across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Tucker’s story with Budzyn will be released in a picture book in November.