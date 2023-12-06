Senator Tuberville ends lengthy blockade of most US military promotions

Republican senator Tommy Tuberville had been under fire from lawmakers over his months-long blockade of military appointments over abortion policy. PHOTO: NYTIMES
WASHINGTON - Senator Tommy Tuberville is lifting his holds on military promotions except for four-star generals, a move that will allow 400 officers to be confirmed by the US Senate. 

“They are now released as we speak,” Mr Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, told reporters on Dec 5. 

Mr Tuberville has been under fire from lawmakers in both parties to end his months-long blockade over abortion policy.

He has insisted the Defence Department end a policy that allows personnel to travel for abortion care if it is unavailable where they are stationed. 

About 10 four-star generals are still affected by Mr Tuberville’s hold, Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan said earlier on Dec 5.

But the Senate could approve those nominees before leaving for the Christmas holiday. BLOOMBERG

