Trump's take on trade, N. Korea, Iran and more

Highlights of the Bloomberg News interview with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

WARNING TO WTO

If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO.

MR TRUMP, referring to the World Trade Organisation.

FINANCIAL MUSCLE

We are a much stronger country... Our country is stronger than it has ever been financially.

MR TRUMP, on US being "much stronger" than China in the trade row.

GOOD TIES WITH N. KOREAN LEADER

I have had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, and I am not saying it won't change. It could change. The whole situation could change.

MR TRUMP, who said he can be patient with the North Korean leader, who has yet to take appreciable steps to give up nuclear weapons after the Singapore summit.

CURBING IRANIAN INFLUENCE

When I came in here, it was a question of when they would take over the Middle East. Now, it is a question of will they survive. It is a big difference in 11/2 years.

MR TRUMP, who pulled the US from the 2015 international nuclear accord with Iran in May, accusing the Islamic republic of threatening Middle East security as it expands its regional influence. He reimposed sanctions on Iran last month.

SESSIONS SAFE FOR NOW

I just would love to have him do a great job.

MR TRUMP, who said he will keep Attorney-General Jeff Sessions at least until the November election despite the "illegal investigation" by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians in 2016.

DOING A GREAT JOB

I don't think they can impeach somebody that is doing a great job. You look at the economy, you look at jobs, you look at... what is going on with other countries. You look at trade deals. I am doing a great job.

MR TRUMP, on why Democrats should not impeach him.