Trump's son tweets name of alleged whistle-blower in Ukraine inquiry

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump's son has published the name of the alleged anonymous whistle-blower whose complaint fired the impeachment inquiry against the leader, breaking strict conventions for protecting officials who reveal wrongdoing in government.

Amid calls by Mr Trump himself to expose the whistle-blower, Mr Donald Trump Jr tweeted the name of a Central Intelligence Agency analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and a link to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.

The revelation by the President's son on Wednesday came as the White House seeks to discredit the mounting impeachment effort in Congress against Mr Trump, painting it as driven by politics.

"There is no whistle-blower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump," the President tweeted on Monday.

Mr Andrew Bakaj, the whistle-blower's lawyer, would not confirm or deny the reported name, but said Mr Trump Jr and others were endangering the person as well as the system built to protect whistle-blowers.

Democrats launched the impeachment investigation in August after the whistle-blower sent a formal complaint to the inspector-general of the intelligence community, alleging that Mr Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to help the US leader's upcoming re-election campaign.

A subsequently released call record shows Mr Trump asked Mr Zelensky for a "favour" and specified that Ukraine should open investigations into Mr Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden, as well as into allegations, widely discredited, that Ukraine helped the Democrats in the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans painted the whistle-blower, who had worked on the White House National Security Council earlier this year, as a Democratic Party supporter who lacked direct knowledge of the July 25 call.

But the call record and subsequent testimony to the impeachment inquiry by officials support the allegations that Mr Trump withheld aid to pressure Mr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Mr Biden and the Democrats. In testimony released on Tuesday, close Trump ally Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, admitted he had told a senior Ukraine official the aid would not be released until Mr Zelensky fulfilled Mr Trump's demands.

