Trump’s son, Donald Jr, confirms Russian businessman paid for his post-wedding festivities

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson in Dublin on Sept 12.

WASHINGTON - A Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin paid for celebrations after the wedding of US President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his new bride, the couple confirmed on Sept 14.

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Trump said in a jointly signed post on Bettina’s Instagram account that their “dear friend” Umar Kremlev “very generously hosted two incredible nights” of festivities in the Bahamas in May.

The confirmation came after the ProPublica investigative website reported that Kremlev footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars for the parties.

“It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful,” said the post by Bettina and Don Jr.

President Trump did not attend the wedding or the festivities, saying he had to stay in Washington during talks on the Iran war.

Kremlev is head of the International Boxing Association (IBA), with which the International Olympic Committee severed links after repeated warnings over financial governance and ethical concerns.

Putin ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kremlev with the “Order of Friendship” award in April 2026, according to an IBA press release, which featured a photo of Putin and Kremlev shaking hands.

“During the ceremony, the Russian President praised the IBA’s resilience in supporting athletes despite political pressures,” the IBA statement said.

The IBA website also featured photos of Donald Trump Jr on stage with Kremlev at an event in Istanbul in September 2025.

Bettina Trump’s Instagram post was accompanied by 20 photos including one of the newlywed couple on a beach, and others of President Trump’s other children Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

“It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from,” the post added.

ProPublica posted a group photo from the wedding that it said showed the top of Kremlev’s head.

According to Russian investigative media outlet Proekt, Kremlev is a Tajik native who worked as a mid-level boxing promoter and cultivated links with the Federal Protective Service (FSO), whose role is to protect high level officials in Russia.

Kremlev is also a member of the pro-Kremlin Night Wolves biker club, it reported.

Members of the Night Wolves rode down en masse to Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula just after it was annexed by Russia in March 2014 and members have also fought side by side with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. AFP