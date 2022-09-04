Trump's QAnon posts highlight Truth Social's extremist presence

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump promised his Truth Social platform would offer a home for free speech, an unfiltered way to reach people.

Six months later, the former US president's amplification of conspiratorial memes and messages after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate indicates that extremist content has flourished.

Still, with mid-term elections looming, an AFP analysis shows his new bullhorn may be far less politically relevant than his past pronouncements on Twitter and Facebook.

"His reach is much smaller," said Mike Rothschild, the author of a book on the QAnon conspiracy theory. "Truth Social is pretty much MAGA-only territory."

Trump's Aug 30 posting spree on Truth Social indicates a lurch toward the darkest corners of conspiracy theory, almost two years after he lost the presidency to Joe Biden.

Trump interacted with a meme that was shared in reply to a post highlighting the writings of "Q", the anonymous persona whose posts on fringe forums gave rise to QAnon and its baseless claims about a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles including Hillary Clinton.

"Trump has certainly amplified Q content before. He had retweeted Q believers or memes over 300 times on Twitter," Rothschild said. "But he had never shared something directly connected to a Q drop before."

The meme Trump shared referenced "the storm", a mass unsealing of indictments promised in QAnon lore that would culminate in his return to the White House.

He also re-posted images that put the words "your enemy is not in Russia" over the faces of top Democrats, including Biden.

It was a sign of what Truth Social - and Trump's potential 2024 campaign - could look like as the Nov 8 mid-terms approach.

"Trump's most ardent supporters will follow him wherever he goes," said Caroline Orr Bueno, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Maryland.

"So although his messages may be reaching a smaller audience, those who are still following him are likely a more hardcore group of supporters who may be more easily incited to violence."

Truth Social launched in February 2022 as Trump's response to his ban from Twitter and two-year-suspension from Facebook following the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

But Trump has just four million followers on Truth Social - a far cry from the 88.8 million he had on Twitter or the 35.4 million he had on Facebook.