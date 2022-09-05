Trump's QAnon-linked posts put spotlight on extremist content

WASHINGTON - Former US president Donald Trump promised that his Truth Social platform would offer a home for free speech, an unfiltered way to reach people.

Six months later, his amplification of conspiratorial memes and messages after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched his Mar-a-Lago estate indicates that extremist content has flourished.

Still, with midterm elections looming, an AFP analysis shows his new bullhorn may be far less politically relevant than his past pronouncements on Twitter and Facebook.

"His reach is much smaller," said Mr Mike Rothschild, the author of a book on the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Mr Trump's posting spree on Truth Social last Tuesday indicates a lurch towards the darkest corners of conspiracy theory, almost two years after he lost the presidency to Mr Joe Biden.

He interacted with a meme that was shared in reply to a post highlighting the writings of "Q", the anonymous persona whose posts on fringe forums gave rise to QAnon and its baseless claims about a cabal of Satan-worshipping paedophiles, including former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

"Trump has certainly amplified Q content before. He had retweeted Q believers or memes over 300 times on Twitter," said Mr Rothschild. "But he had never shared something directly connected to a Q drop before."

The meme Mr Trump shared referenced "the storm", a mass unsealing of indictments promised in QAnon lore that would culminate in his return to the White House.

He also reposted images that put the words "your enemy is not in Russia" over the faces of top Democrats, including Mr Biden.

It was a sign of what Truth Social - and Trump's potential 2024 campaign - could look like as the Nov 8 midterms approach.

"Trump's most ardent supporters will follow him wherever he goes," said Dr Caroline Orr Bueno, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Maryland.

"So although his messages may be reaching a smaller audience, those who are still following him are likely a more hardcore group of supporters who may be more easily incited to violence."

Truth Social was launched in February this year as Mr Trump's response to his ban from Twitter and two-year suspension from Facebook following the attack on the US Capitol on Jan 6 last year.

But he has just four million followers on Truth Social - a far cry from the 88.8 million he had on Twitter or the 35.4 million he had on Facebook.

