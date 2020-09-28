Trump's pick of Barrett a case of tilting Supreme Court rightward

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump last Saturday nominated Mrs Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mould of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia, setting another milestone in his rightward shift of the top American judicial body.

Mr Trump announced his nominee during a flag-festooned White House Rose Garden ceremony, with Mrs Barrett, 48, by his side and her seven children on hand.

He said yesterday that the Senate would "easily" confirm Mrs Barrett before the Nov 3 presidential election, despite furious Democratic opposition.

If confirmed by the Senate to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on Sept 18, Mrs Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the court and would push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3.

Mrs Barrett is young enough that she could serve for decades in the lifetime job, leaving a lasting conservative imprint on the bench. She is the youngest Supreme Court nominee since conservative Clarence Thomas was named in 1991 at the age of 43.

Mr Scalia was one of the most influential conservative justices in recent history. Mrs Barrett had served as a clerk for him on the high court and described him as her mentor, citing his "incalculable influence" on her life.

"His judicial philosophy is mine too: A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers," Mrs Barrett said.

On the court, Mr Scalia voted to curb abortion rights, dissented when the court legalised gay marriage - he called it a "judicial putsch" - and backed broad gun rights, among other positions.

Mr Trump yesterday expressed confidence that Mrs Barrett would be confirmed, in an interview with Fox & Friends.

"I think we're going to have it done easily before the election," he said. "I think it would be nice to do. Get it out of the way."

With Mr Trump's fellow Republicans holding a 53-47 Senate majority, confirmation appears certain.

An emboldened Supreme Court conservative majority could shift the United States to the right on hot-button issues by, among other things, curbing abortion rights, expanding religious rights, striking down gun-control laws, halting the expansion of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) rights, and endorsing new restrictions on voting rights.

Mrs Barrett, a Roman Catholic who earned her law degree and taught at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, was appointed by Mr Trump to the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.

She is a favourite of religious conservatives, a key Trump voter bloc.

"Today, it is my honour to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court," Mr Trump said.

Later on Saturday evening, he drew cheers from supporters at a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, when he called Mrs Barrett "an extraordinary scholar" who would defend their "God-given rights and freedoms".

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement pledging to move forward quickly with the confirmation process.

But Mr Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden repeated his call for the appointment to be made by the winner of the Nov 3 election.

"The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress," he said.

Democrats are still furious over Mr McConnell's 2016 refusal to consider then President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Mr Merrick Garland because it came during an election year.

This marks the first time since 1956 that a US president has moved to fill a Supreme Court vacancy so close to an election.

Mr Trump said the Senate will likely open hearings on Mrs Barrett, on Oct 12.

Democrats are set to make the fate of the Obamacare healthcare law a key part of the confirmation fight. Mrs Barrett could be on the bench for the court's Nov 10 arguments in a case in which Mr Trump and fellow Republicans are seeking to invalidate the 2010 law, formally called the Affordable Care Act.

"Justice Ginsburg must be turning over in her grave up in heaven," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said, "to see that the person they chose seems to be intent on undoing all the things that Ginsburg did."

