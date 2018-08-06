Trump's other targets

US President Donald Trump took potshots at other targets last week. Here is a look at some of them:

DEMOCRAT MAXINE WATERS

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last Thursday, he said Democrat Representative Maxine Waters of California, one of his fiercest critics, had a "very low IQ".

The US leader has criticised Mrs Waters for months.

In June, she encouraged people to protest against members of the Trump administration after it implemented a policy to separate migrant children and their parents at the US-Mexico border.

MEDIA

Last Tuesday, CNN's Jim Acosta and other members of the media were heckled by Trump supporters at a rally in Florida. Videos of the event show the crowd at one point loudly chanting "CNN sucks", with many angrily brandishing middle fingers in the direction of the media.

The President's son, Mr Eric Trump, later tweeted a video of the "CNN sucks" chant, with the hashtag #Truth, while directly singling out Mr Acosta. The President retweeted it.

MUELLER PROBE

Last Wednesday, Mr Trump called on Attorney-General Jeff Sessions to halt Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, which has ensnared key members of his presidential campaign.

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney-General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST