Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump’s Nvidia stake ballooned to as much as US$62m before Jensen Huang’s exit

US President Donald Trump’s Nvidia holdings are significantly higher than the US$615,000 to US$1.3 million reported at the end of 2024.

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump’s reported trades in 2026 suggest he held between US$13 million (S$16.8 million) and US$62 million in Nvidia stock as of the end of August, the Washington Post reported on Nov 16, citing their review of his financial disclosures.

The filings do not capture trades from the past two months because of reporting lags, the Post said, adding that Trump’s Nvidia holdings are significantly higher than the US$615,000 to US$1.3 million reported at the end of 2024.

The disclosure comes amid heightened scrutiny of Nvidia and its ties to the Trump administration.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO amid a scandal over his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected by the American authorities of intelligence ties to Beijing.

The Trump administration also plans to designate Nvidia and more than two dozen other artificial intelligence companies as “national champions”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov 15.

Nvidia is due to report quarterly earnings on Nov 17.

Huang is one of Trump’s closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025. A Reuters reporter saw Huang’s name appear on Trump’s phone during a call in December 2025.

In the same month, Trump said the United States would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors, its second-best AI chips, to China and collect a 25% fee on such sales. REUTERS