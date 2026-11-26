Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The ruling will stymie Trump’s efforts to implement a flagship piece of his administration’s hardline immigration crackdown.

WASHINGTON – A second US judge on Nov 25 blocked enforcement of US President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship, which Trump signed after the US Supreme Court rejected his initial effort to impose restrictions.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, DC, issued an injunction in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of children who would be denied citizenship under the August executive order.

The ruling will stymie Trump’s efforts to implement a flagship piece of his administration’s hardline immigration crackdown. Another federal judge in Maryland in September also blocked Trump’s order, and the administration will now need to overturn both decisions in order to ever enforce it.

“The merits in this case are clear-cut,” Cooper said. “The Supreme Court has twice confirmed that all children born in this country are US citizens, save only for the small handful who are not subject to US law.”

Cody Wofsy, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union who represented the plaintiffs, in a statement said Trump “needs to accept that birthright citizenship is the law of the land”.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “The Supreme Court has twice rejected efforts to gut birthright citizenship, in 1898 and again earlier in 2026. Third time is not the charm.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis in a statement called the decision “just another ruling from an activist judge appointed by (former president Barack) Obama attempting to thwart President Trump’s commonsense agenda.”

She said Trump’s order was “consistent with the holdings and analysis set forth by the Supreme Court”.

Trump signed the order at issue after the Supreme Court in June rejected his first effort from 2025 to end birthright citizenship for children whose parents were not American citizens or legal permanent residents, known as green card holders.

The Supreme Court’s ruling concluded that Trump’s initial order violated the citizenship clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which confers citizenship on those born in the United States who are “subject to the jurisdiction thereof”.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump tried to again restrict birthright citizenship with a new order taking aim at “birth tourism”, in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can obtain automatic citizenship.

The order also targeted children whose parents work for foreign governments or international organisations but lack diplomatic immunity and those who have a parent who is classified as an “alien enemy”.

But Cooper said the Supreme Court had already made clear that “the President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws”.

He said the high court’s ruling in June embraced the Supreme Court’s earlier 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark in which it interpreted the 14th Amendment as recognising the right to birthright citizenship regardless of the immigration status of a baby’s parents.

The preliminary injunction Cooper issued bars the US Department of State, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration from enforcing Trump’s order against any children covered by the class action. REUTERS