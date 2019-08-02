Trump's new tariffs throw cold water on hopes for China deal, raise worries over US economy

WASHINGTON - A fresh round of 10 per cent tariffs on an additional US$300 billion (S$400 billion) worth of Chinese imports to the United States, announced by President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon (Aug 1), badly dented trade sensitive stocks on the Dow Jones index, and saw the price of oil tumble 7.9 per cent.

And it threw additional cold water on already low expectations of any deal with China on trade and market access, as well as called into question whether a day of talks in Shanghai this week was as “constructive” as described.

“Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the US will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country,” President Trump tweeted.

“This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!” he added.

That view is not shared by many analysts, who see little hope of a deal.

The US wants China to do more than narrow the US’ trade deficit; it wants to force open the Chinese market for American products and services, and get China to lift rules forcing technology transfer from American investors.

Dr Fred Bergsten, co-founder of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) and among other things a former assistant secretary for international affairs at the Department of the Treasury, told The Straits Times he did not see China making any significant concessions in the face of President Trump’s latest action.

“To the contrary, I would expect them to retaliate,” Dr Bergsten said.

“There’s a lot of things they can do. They cannot match dollar for dollar on import coverage, but they could raise the level of their tariffs a lot more, going to much higher tariffs on a smaller level of trade, or they could do things outside the tariff area.

“They’ve already put in place an entities list essentially blackballing US companies; they can extend that coverage. There are many ways they can retaliate going beyond just the techniques the US is using,” he said.

Matt Priest, chief executive officer of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, in a statement said the industry association was “dismayed”.

“It is clear political considerations are outweighing economic common sense,” the statement said.

“President Trump’s new tariffs should concern every American. Seventy per cent of every pair of shoes sold in the US comes from China.

“Footwear from China is already hit with upwards of 67 per cent duties. President Trump is, in effect, using American families as a hostage in his trade war negotiations. Tariffs are taxes and this move will noticeably raise the cost of shoes at retail and will have a chilling effect on hiring in the footwear industry.

“This is one of the largest tax increases in American history and it is vitally important that we fight this action on behalf of our consumers and our industry,” he said.

David French, senior vice-president for government relations at the National Retail Federation, said in a statement: “We are disappointed the administration is doubling-down on a flawed tariff strategy that is already slowing US economic growth, creating uncertainty and discouraging investment. These additional tariffs will only threaten US jobs and raise costs for American families on everyday goods.

“The tariffs imposed over the past year haven’t worked, and there’s no evidence another tax increase on American businesses and consumers will yield new results. We urge the administration to bring our allies to the table and find new tools beyond tariffs to achieve better trade relations.”

Myron Brilliant, executive vice-president and head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, said in a statement that, “Raising tariffs by 10 per cent on an additional US$300 billion worth of imports from China will only inflict greater pain on American businesses, farmers, workers and consumers, and undermine an otherwise strong US economy."

Talks in Shanghai this past week were led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who returned to Washington on Thursday. The President in his series of tweets said: "Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal.”

Sources, however, said the President was upset at reports that China's strategy may be to drag out the talks until after the 2020 election.

“We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing,” he said.

“More recently, China agreed to buy agricultural product from the US in large quantities, but did not do so.

“Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die!” he tweeted.

Fentanyl, a chemical many times more powerful than heroin, was responsible for nearly 32,000 overdose deaths in the United States last year. In 2014, it was detected in fewer than 6,000 fatal overdoses.

In April this year, responding to President Trump’s concerns, China announced it would ban all variants of fentanyl, a move that raised hope it could slow the flow of the powerful drug. But the manufacture and supply of fentanyl is dispersed and it is difficult to stop all shipments.

There is an air of triumphalism among China hawks in Washington, over slowing growth and reports of job losses in China, and companies leaving the country for other places in South-east Asia, notably Vietnam. But the theory that so much pain will be inflicted on China that it will make concessions on fundamental issues, also has its sceptics.

“The even deeper theory of those hawks is that the US can contain China’s rise, and I don’t think that’s at all possible,” Dr Bergsten said.

“You might be able to slow it down a little bit at the margins, but the Chinese economy is simply too big, too powerful, has too much momentum.”

“And crucially, I don’t see any signs that other countries would join the US in trying to contain China. The US could not possibly do it by itself. And it is indeed isolating itself rather than isolating China,” he said.