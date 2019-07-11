Trump's July 4 event cost military at least $1.6m

WASHINGTON • The Pentagon said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's celebration of the United States' Independence Day, which included bringing tanks to Washington, cost the military at least US$1.2 million (S$1.63 million).

Two Bradley fighting vehicles flanked Mr Trump during his July 4 speech last week, in which he praised American military might, despite having avoided the draft himself during the Vietnam War due to bone spurs in his feet. He told stories about each military branch before separate, dramatic flyovers of their respective military aircraft.

Mr Trump, who was inspired to stage the flashy affair after seeing a similar display in France, dismissed concerns ahead of the ceremony about the expense and militaristic overtones of the event outside the 97-year-old Lincoln Memorial, a symbol of national unity.

"The total cost of the Department's support to the 'Salute to America' event was $1.2 million," the Pentagon said in a statement.

In addition to the cost to the military, The Washington Post reported last week that the US National Park Service had diverted US$2.5 million in park entrance fees to help pay for the event. The actual cost for the Pentagon is likely higher, since the Pentagon said funding for the aircraft demonstrations came from the military services' training budgets.

It was not immediately clear if all of the US$1.2 million was for the cost of transporting equipment like two Abrams tanks and two Bradley fighting vehicles from Fort Stewart in Georgia for the celebration.

The July 4 holiday celebrates the US founders' declaration of independence from Britain in 1776.

REUTERS