Trump's fraud claims may hurt senators' chances

VALDOSTA (Georgia) • US President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

In his first rally appearance since he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov 3 presidential contest, Mr Trump urged the crowd to vote for Republican candidates in the Georgia run-off election on Jan 5 despite his unsubstantiated claims of significant electoral fraud in the state.

But he gave considerable time in his remarks to allegations, made without evidence, of widespread fraud in the nationwide election that led to a Democrat reclaiming the White House. Mr Trump has declined to concede the race.

"They cheated and they rigged our presidential election but we will still win it," Mr Trump said. "And they're going to try and rig this election too," Mr Trump, a Republican, told the crowd, who chanted "Four More Years!"

President Trump repeated his attacks on Republicans who have refused to back his claims, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Trump phoned Mr Kemp and pressured the governor on Twitter to take further steps to help him overturn the election results.

Mr Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud have been rejected by state and federal officials across the United States, and his campaign's numerous legal challenges have almost all failed.

Mr Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win in Georgia since 1992. Statewide recounts, including a painstaking review by hand of some five million ballots, turned up no significant irregularities.

The January run-offs pit Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against well-funded Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are seeking to capture a state that has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years.

The races will determine which party controls the US Senate. Democrats, who already have the majority in the House of Representatives, need to win both seats to control the Senate.

If Republicans win one seat, they will retain their majority and be able to block much of Mr Biden's legislative agenda.

Mr Biden said he would visit Georgia to campaign for the Democratic candidates but did not give a timetable for his trip.

Governor Kemp did not attend the rally due to the death of close family friend Harrison Deal. He had an exchange with Mr Trump on Twitter earlier in the day, however.

"I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor #BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification ... Why are these two 'Republicans' saying no?" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

After Mr Kemp responded that he had "publicly called for a signature audit three times", Mr Trump said that was not good enough, and added that Mr Kemp should immediately call a special session of the state legislature.

"Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding?" Mr Trump said.

In a move unprecedented in modern US history, the Trump team has tried, without success, to get Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states won by Mr Biden to set aside the election results and declare Mr Trump the winner.

Mr Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes - more than the 270 required - to Mr Trump's 232.

The Electoral College will meet on Dec 14 to formalise the outcome.

