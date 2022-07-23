Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Steve Bannon, a key associate of former president Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, was convicted on Friday (July 22) of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol, a major victory for the Democratic-led panel.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanour counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinises the Jan 6, 2021, rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Each contempt of Congress count is punishable by 30 days to one year behind bars, as well as a fine of US$100 (S$140) to US$100,000.

The verdict by the jury of eight men and four women, after less than three hours of deliberations, marked the first successful prosecution for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in the Watergate scandal that prompted President Richard Nixon's resignation, guilty.

Bannon was a key adviser to the Republican Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist during 2017 before a falling out between the two that was later patched up. Bannon also has played an instrumental role in right-wing media.

His defence team in closing arguments on Friday suggested to jurors that Bannon was a political target and painted the main prosecution witness as a politically motivated Democrat with ties to one of the prosecutors.

The prosecution countered that Bannon showed disdain for the authority of Congress and needed to be held accountable for his unlawful defiance.

Prosecutor Molly Gaston told jurors the attack represented a "dark day" for America, adding: "There is nothing political about finding out why Jan 6 happened and making sure it never happens again."

Evan Corcoran, one of Bannon's attorneys, told jurors, "The question is, 'Why? Why was Steve Bannon singled out?"

The trial featured two days of testimony. Prosecutors questioned only two witnesses. The defence called none.

The conviction may strengthen the committee's position as it seeks to secure testimony and documents from others in Trump's orbit. Trump last year asked his associates not to cooperate with the committee, accusing it of trying to hurt him politically, and several of them rebuffed the committee.

Another former Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was separately was charged with contempt of Congress in June for refusing to appear for a deposition with the committee. Navarro's trial is scheduled to begin in November.